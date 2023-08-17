Iran sentences film-maker over Cannes-selected movie

Iran sentences film-maker over Cannes-selected movie

TEHRAN
Iran sentences film-maker over Cannes-selected movie

A court in Iran has sentenced prominent movie director Saeed Roustaee to six months' prison for the screening of his film "Leila's Brothers" at the Cannes Film Festival last year, local media reported on Aug. 15.

"Leila's Brothers," a rich and complex tale of a family struggling with economic hardship in Tehran, has been banned in Iran since its release last year.

The movie was in competition for the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes festival. It missed the top prize but won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award.

On Tuesday, the reformist daily Etemad said that Roustaee, along with the movie's producer Javad Noruzbegi, "were sentenced to six months in prison for screening the movie at Cannes Film festival."

Roustaee and Noruzbegi were found guilty of "contributing to propaganda of the opposition against the Islamic system."

"Leila's Brothers" was banned after it "broke the rules by being entered at international film festivals without authorisation," and the director refused to "correct" it as requested by the culture ministry, official media said at the time.

The filmmakers will only serve one-twentieth of their sentence, about nine days, while the remainder "will be suspended over five years," according to Etemad, which added the verdict can be appealed.

During the suspension period, the defendants will be required to take a film-making course while "preserving national and ethical interests" and refrain from associating with other cinema professionals, the newspaper said.

Roustaee, 34, has gained international renown since the 2019 release of his film "Just 6.5", an uncompromising look at Iran's drug problem and the brutal, and fruitless, police response.

Iran has long had a thriving cinema scene, with figures like Jafar Panahi and Asghar Farhadi scooping awards around the world.

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Opera world split as director reinventions dominate Europe

Opera world split as director reinventions dominate Europe
Second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer

Second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Indias jasmine infuses global perfume

India's jasmine infuses global perfume
Plays of the season at Sabancı Museum

Plays of the season at Sabancı Museum
Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay
Will ‘Barbie’ movie change Ken’s popularity

Will ‘Barbie’ movie change Ken’s popularity?
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.