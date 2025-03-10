Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation'

TEHRAN

Iran said on Monday it would not negotiate under "intimidation,” after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up pressure on Tehran by ending a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from its Shiite neighbor.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had indicated on March 9 that Tehran might be open to talks aimed at addressing U.S. concerns about the potential militarization of its nuclear program, though not to ending the program completely.

But on Monday, Iran's top diplomat seemed to slam the door on such discussions, saying Tehran's nuclear program was and always will be entirely peaceful and so there was "no such thing as its 'potential militarization'.”

"We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reinstated his policy of exerting "maximum pressure" against Iran, reimposing sweeping sanctions aimed at crushing its oil industry in particular.

The U.S. State Department said on March 9 the decision not to renew Iraq's sanctions waiver was made to "ensure we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief."

The top diplomat’s remarks came after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he rejects a U.S. push for talks between the two countries because they would be aimed at imposing restrictions on Iranian missile range and its influence in the region.

Speaking to a group of officials on March 8, Khamenei did not identify the United States by name but said a “bullying government” was being persistent in its push for talks.

On March 7, Trump acknowledged sending a letter to Khamenei seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program.