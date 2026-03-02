Iran Guards say targeted Israel PM Netanyahu's office

Iran Guards say targeted Israel PM Netanyahu's office

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It said Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.

According to a report by the Tasnim news agency, the Revolutionary Guards claimed that Netanyahu's fate was “uncertain” following the attack.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel that Netanyahu’s office had been hit, and the claim could not be independently verified.

The announcement came as Iran and Israel continue exchanging attacks following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran’s retaliatory missile launches, which prompted emergency measures in Israel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Monday they had launched missile strikes on Israel's government in Tel Aviv as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem.

"Among the targets of this tenth wave were a targeted strike on the Zionist regime's government complex in Tel Aviv, attacks on military and security centres in Haifa, and a strike on east Jersualem," said a Guards statement carried by state TV.

It said Kheibar ballistic missiles were used in the attack.

On Sunday, an Iranian missile attack killed at least nine people and injured dozens more in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, medics said.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that the U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign targeting Iran has killed at least 555 people so far in the Islamic Republic.

The society added that 131 cities have come under attack so far in the war.

Israel and Hezbollah also traded fire on Monday, while President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the deaths of U.S. service members and said the war with Iran could last for weeks.

Israel said it was striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after the militant group said it had launched rockets and drones at Israel.

The European Union has warned of the cost to the Middle East of a long war, and said it was reinforcing its naval mission in the Red Sea.

 

﻿