Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

TEHRAN
Iran said on June 24 that at least 610 civilians had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the Islamic Republic since the start of the war with Israel on June 13.

"They are all civilians," Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said, announcing the increase from the previously reported toll of more than 400 dead and 3,056 wounded.

"Over the past 12 days, hospitals... have been confronted with extremely harrowing scenes," he wrote on X.

Those killed in the Israeli strikes included 13 children, the youngest of whom was two months old, the ministry said, as well as five doctors and rescue workers.

The ministry also said seven hospitals and nine ambulances were damaged in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran's government said that it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear program after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted its facilities.

"We have taken the necessary measures and are taking stock of the damage" caused by the strikes, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in a statement aired on state television.

"Plans for restarting [the facilities] have been prepared in advance, and our strategy is to ensure that production and services are not disrupted," said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in a statement aired on state television.

The United States struck the Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz uranium enrichment facilities on June 22.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success.” The extent of the damage is unknown.

