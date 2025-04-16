Iran president hopes for deal with US

Iran president hopes for deal with US

TEHRAN
Iran president hopes for deal with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday he hopes a deal can be reached with the United States, as the two countries prepare for a second round of nuclear talks this weekend.

"We would naturally welcome the conclusion of an agreement" with the U.S., Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Pezeshkian as saying during a cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said yesterday that Russia was ready to do "everything" in its powers to help find a diplomatic resolution to the stand-off between the United States and Iran.

Moscow, which commands the world's largest confirmed arsenal of nuclear weapons, has deepened its military ties with Iran since it launched its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

"The Russian Federation remains ready to do everything within our capabilities to contribute to the settlement of the situation by political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He was responding to a question from AFP over whether Moscow would consider being a guarantor of any deal.

An Iranian MP had raised the possibility of Russia and China being joint guarantors of any future agreement in an interview with Russia's state-run RIA Novosti.

Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect talks in Oman last week, the highest-level meeting between the two sides since President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.

Pezeshkian formally approved the resignation of one of his vice presidents who served as Tehran's key negotiator in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, just as the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog was due to arrive in the Islamic republic on yesterday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif served as a key supporter of Pezeshkian in his election last year but drew criticism from hard-liners within Iran's Shiite theocracy, who long have alleged Zarif gave away too much in negotiations.

In March, he tendered his resignation to Pezeshkian. However, the president did not immediately respond to the letter. Zarif has used resignation announcements in the past in his political career as leverage, including in a dispute last year over the composition of Pezeshkian’s cabinet.

The president had rejected that resignation. But late on April 15, a statement from the presidency said Pezeshkian wrote Zarif a letter praising him but accepting his resignation.

 

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

    DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

  2. Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

    Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

  3. Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

  4. 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

    500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

  5. Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

    Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Recommended
500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle
Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty
Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report
China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour

China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
WORLD 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

Around 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a temporary truce with Hamas, according to the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.
ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿