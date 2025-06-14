Iran launches new wave of missile attacks on Israel

TEL AVIV
Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Saturday after numerous sites had been struck across the Islamic republic, state media said.

"A new round of Iranian missile attacks on the Zionist regime begins from Tehran and Kermanshah", a city in western Iran, state TV reported.

The Israeli army called on Israelis to take shelter after detecting new missile launches from Iran toward Israel.

"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles from Iran toward the state of Israel," the military said in a statement.

"At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," it said, instructing citizens to seek shelter as AFP journalists heard numerous explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

