Iran is seeking to end war ‘with dignity,' says President Pezeshkian

Iran is seeking to end war ‘with dignity,' says President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN
Iran is seeking to end war ‘with dignity, says President Pezeshkian

Iran is seeking to end the war with the U.S. and Iran “with dignity,” the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday, arguing that U.S. President Donald Trump has no right to deprive Tehran of its nuclear rights.

"Trump says Iran should not use its nuclear rights, but does not explain what crime Iran has committed," Pezeshkian said during a visit to Iran's Sports and Youth Ministry, the ISNA news agency reported.

He also called for the nation to stand "firm against a bloodthirsty and brutal enemy."

Iran must manage the current atmosphere in a way that "does not portray us as war-mongers" as "we are defending ourselves," he added.

"Our girls in Australia have delivered a strong blow to the enemy. Those two dear girls who were misled by the enemies are always welcome back whenever they return; our arms are open to them," Pezeshkian added, referring to the Australian Women Football Team’s performance at last month’s Asian Cup, as well as two of its players who sought asylum.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting U.S. assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend towards a lasting peace, and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.

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