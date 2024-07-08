Iran: Indirect talks held with US

TEHRAN
Indirect negotiations have been conducted between Tehran and Washington, with details to be disclosed “at an appropriate time,” Iranian Foreign Minister spokesperson said Monday.

During a weekly press briefing, Nasser Kanaani referred to regional developments and the Oman-mediated negotiation process between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue, Kanaani said that diplomatic channels between the two countries are open.

“Our diplomatic channels have held indirect talks through various means. We are using all our diplomatic capacity to protect the rights of the Iranian nation. We will announce the details at the appropriate time,” he said.

Regarding the banking agreement aimed at enhancing financial ties between Iran and Russia and mitigating the impact of U.S. sanctions, Kanaani proposed its expansion to encompass all BRICS members.

Kanaani also congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian as the reformist candidate was elected as Iran’s new president. The Foreign Ministry will utilize all its capacity to assist the president-elect and realize national interests, he said.

Pezeshkian won a runoff election on July 5 against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May. The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast.

Pointing out that the Canadian government did not allow the establishment of polling stations for Iranians in its country during the recent elections, Kanaani said, "It is regrettable that this country, which claims to defend the right to citizenship, deprives many Iranians from exercising their citizenship rights."

Asked about the possibility of an all-out Israeli attack on Lebanon, Kanaani said that "Iran will not hesitate to defend Lebanon in this case."

Amid the Gaza war, Israel has exchanged near daily cross-border fire with Hamas's Lebanese ally Hezbollah, raising fears of all-out war.

