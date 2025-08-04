Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council




Iran founded a new defense council after attacks in June by Israel and the U.S., Iranian state media reported Monday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the country's highest security body, made the decision to establish the Supreme National Defense Council, which will be headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the report said.

The council will handle defensive plans and improve the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces. Members will include the speaker of Parliament, the head of the judiciary and the chiefs of military branches and related ministries, the report said.

The defense, intelligence and foreign ministries are expected to be council members, although the report did not provide those details.

The Fars news agency said the decision comes as part of broader structural changes to Iran's security apparatus.

Iran's decision follows a 12-day air war by Israel and the U.S. that led to the deaths of nearly 1,100 people including military chiefs and commanders. A ceasefire has been in force since shortly after the airstrikes targeted Iran’s major nuclear facilities.

The war began on June 13, when Israel launched strikes on military, nuclear and residential sites in Iran.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks on Israeli territory. A ceasefire announced by the United States has been in place since June 24.

Iran had a similar council during the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq that left nearly 1 million casualties on both sides.

