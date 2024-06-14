Iran expands nuclear capacities further: IAEA

Iran expands nuclear capacities further: IAEA

VIENNA
Iran expands nuclear capacities further: IAEA

Iran is further expanding its nuclear capacities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said, one week after the agency's board of governors passed a resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

The IAEA informed its members that Tehran told the agency it was installing more cascades at the enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow.

A cascade is a series of centrifuges, machines used in the process of enriching uranium. A diplomatic source deemed this development as "moderate."

The motion brought by Britain, France and Germany, but opposed by China and Russia, at the IAEA's 35-nation board last week was the first of its kind since November 2022.

The resolution, which Tehran slammed as "hasty and unwise", came amid an impasse over Iran's escalating nuclear activities and as Western powers fear Tehran may be seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, a claim Iran denies.

Although symbolic in nature at this stage, the censure motion aims to raise diplomatic pressure on Iran, with the option to potentially refer the issue to the U.N. Security Council.

In the past, similar resolutions have prompted Tehran to retaliate by removing surveillance cameras and other equipment from its nuclear facilities and ratcheting up its uranium enrichment activities.

According to the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to the high level of 60 percent, just short of weapons-grade, while it keeps accumulating large uranium stockpiles.

The IAEA has said that Tehran has significantly ramped up its nuclear programme and now has enough material to build several atomic bombs.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit
93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference
Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap
Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity

Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity
Team Melodi woos India as video goes viral

Team 'Melodi' woos India as video goes viral
New Caledonia int’l airport to reopen today

New Caledonia int’l airport to reopen today
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿