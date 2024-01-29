Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed 3 US troops

Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed 3 US troops

TEHRAN
Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed 3 US troops

Iran denied U.S. and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three U.S. military personnel, Tehran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

"These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region," IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.

There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the strike.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan's northeast.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reiterated a call for Iran "to de-escalate in the region".

Kanaani said such statements threatened "regional and international peace and stability".

U.S. Central Command said 34 personnel were also wounded, eight of whom required evacuation.

U.S. troops operate at the base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.

The strike marked the first U.S. military losses since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

 

US, strikes ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says all citizens worthy of equal service

Erdoğan says all citizens 'worthy of equal service'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish forces dismantle 28 PKK shelters

    Turkish forces dismantle 28 PKK shelters

  2. Erdoğan says all citizens 'worthy of equal service'

    Erdoğan says all citizens 'worthy of equal service'

  3. Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths

    Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths

  4. Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

    Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

  5. Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

    Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit
Recommended
Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to cycle of violence after US troop deaths

Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths
N Koreas Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media

N Korea's Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media
Drop in US aid to Ukraine would be bad signal: Zelensky

Drop in US aid to Ukraine would be 'bad signal': Zelensky
Israel hits southern Gaza, as Paris meeting seeks halt

Israel hits southern Gaza, as Paris meeting seeks halt
Donor countries halt funding to UN agency in Gaza

Donor countries halt funding to UN agency in Gaza
Yemens Huthi rebels open seized cargo ship to sightseers

Yemen's Huthi rebels open seized cargo ship to sightseers
WORLD Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to cycle of violence after US troop deaths

Israel pounds Gaza as Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths

Deadly fighting and air strikes rocked besieged Gaza on Monday, as Iraqi authorities condemned the drone attack that killed three U.S. military personnel in Jordan, calling for an "end to the cycle of violence" in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

Sweden's economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023 but technically emerged from recession in the last three months of the year, official statistics showed yesterday.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿