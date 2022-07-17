Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

  • July 17 2022 11:31:00

Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

TEHRAN
Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe Biden ended a tour to Iran’s rival Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Israel.

Washington "has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region," Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The comments come after Biden on Saturday vowed that the United States would not "tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats", in a transparent reference to Iran.

Biden’s first Middle East visit came just a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit Tehran on July 19.

Biden, in a speech in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah at a summit that brought together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, assured Arab leaders that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said.

Following the meeting, a joint statement committed the leaders to "preserve regional security and stability".

It also underscored diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and notably called for enhanced joint deterrence capabilities "against the increasing threat" posed by unmanned aerial vehicles -- a likely reference to Tehran, which on Friday unveiled ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones.

Tehran, which denies seeking to build a nuclear bomb, on Sunday dismissed the comments made in Jeddah.

"These false allegations are in line with Washington’s seditious policy... in the region," Kanani said.

Biden began his regional tour on Wednesday in Israel, before visiting the Palestinian Territories and then flying to Saudi Arabia.

In the Jewish state, Biden signed a security pact reinforcing a common front against Iran, where the president vowed to use "all" US power to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Kanani said the pact was a "great sign of the deception and hypocrisy" of the United States, because "they turn a blind eye to the Zionist (Israel) regime as... the greatest holder of the arsenal of nuclear weapons in the region".

Israel is widely believed to hold the Middle East’s sole but undeclared nuclear arsenal.

A landmark deal that imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief was undermined in 2018 by former US president Donald Trump’s withdrawal, which led Iran to begin reneging on its commitments.

Efforts to revive the accord have stalled since March.

TÜRKIYE MİT neutralizes main PKK ringleader in northern Iraq’s Gara region

MİT neutralizes main PKK ringleader in northern Iraq’s Gara region
MOST POPULAR

  1. All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece

    All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece

  2. G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

    G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

  3. US and Turkey discuss possible regime change in Syria

    US and Turkey discuss possible regime change in Syria

  4. Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building

    Int’l documentation work begins for Aigai building

  5. German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff

    German airports want longer-term employment for Turkish staff
Recommended
G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks

G20 chair Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russia at talks
All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece

All eight crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Russia shelling from Europe’s largest nuclear plant: Ukraine agency

Russia shelling from Europe’s largest nuclear plant: Ukraine agency
Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe

Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe
WORLD Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Iran accuses US of provoking Middle East ‘crises’

Tehran on Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, a day after US President Joe Biden ended a tour to Iran’s rival Saudi Arabia and arch-foe Israel.

ECONOMY Scholz: Germany’s increased coal, oil use will be temporary

Scholz: Germany’s increased coal, oil use will be temporary

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany’s decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants to relieve energy shortages because of the war in Ukraine is only temporary and his government remains committed to doing “everything” to combat the climate crisis.

SPORTS Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Aussie star Hewitt inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 16, a ceremony delayed from 2021 by COVID-19.