Investigation deepens to find cause of mine blast

BARTIN

The investigation into the death of 41 miners in a methane explosion that occurred in a coal mine in the Black Sea province of Bartın continues, with a special team consisting of expert personnel being appointed to work on the probe.

“Within the scope of the investigation initiated by the Bartın Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the mining accident and in which six public prosecutors and four inspectors from the Justice Ministry took charge, all search and seizure procedures were completed with a special team of expert personnel,” the local police department said in a statement.

The lists of the mine workers, shift hours, methane gas measuring devices and the devices that monitored underground mine workers were seized.

In addition, statements of the manager, assistant managers, technical managers and headworkers will also be taken as suspects.

The statements of the workers who were in the mine at the time of the explosion will be consulted.

“This incident will be investigated in all its aspects and will be clarified. The answers to all the questions in the minds will be revealed as a result of this investigation. The aim is to reveal the material truth in all its reality,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said.

“If there is any negligence, fault or deficiency, who or whom it is caused by, the law will do what is necessary for them. No one should be worried or hesitant about it,” he added.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office will coordinate the work in the field with forensic medicine experts, according to the minister.

Meanwhile, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said the fire in the mine was largely brought under control as the ministry expanded the investigation team, consisting of labor inspectors, to six people, together with occupational safety experts.

Moreover, the Education Ministry will cover all the education expenses of the mine blast victims’ children, Minister Mahmut Özer announced.

The health condition of five miners injured in the explosion is still critical, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Oct. 16.

Pointing out that the burn rate of patients ranges from 65 to 80 percent, he noted that the heart of one of the patients transferred to the hospital stopped but, thankfully, was later revived.

One of the victims who suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning is being given oxygen therapy and will hopefully get better in three to four days, Koca said.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had reported 58 miners had survived the blast, “either by themselves or thanks to rescuers” and 28 had been injured.

The state audit court’s 2017 and 2019 reports had warned authorities of potential dangers in the mine at a depth of 300 meters, the same mine where the explosion occurred at a depth of 350 meters.

Around 600 workers are believed to work in the Amasra mine, which produces 300,000 to 400,000 tons of coal per year.