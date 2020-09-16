Int'l tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia

  • September 16 2020 07:00:00

Int'l tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Intl tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia

The 5th International Tourism Film Festival kicked off on Sept. 15 in Turkey’s picturesque Cappadocia region.

The festival is being hosted by Nevsehir, the region’s capital, after previously being held in such cities as Cannes, Berlin, Tokyo, Barcelona and Vienna, said a Culture and Tourism statement.

The annual cultural event brings together public enterprises, tourism companies, local administrations, hotels, agencies, and airlines to boost Turkey’s tourism potential.

It will be attended by filmmakers, social media influencers, and tourism sector representatives from 18 countries who are members of the International Tourism Film Festivals Committee.

Film screenings will be held in the historic Nevsehir Castle on Wednesday and Thursday in line with social distancing measures due to coronavirus.

The awards ceremony, meanwhile, will take place at the Paşabağları archeological site.

Filming opportunities, incentives for foreign films, and Turkey’s new cinema law will also be introduced at the Filming In Turkey web portal.

As many as 28 prizes will be given to films in seven categories including travel, city and regional movies. The winning films will get the opportunity for promotion in 19 countries.

The festival will end on Sept. 18 with a closing ceremony.

Cappadocia is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its chimney rocks, hot air balloon trips, underground cities, and boutique hotels carved into rocks. It is one of Turkey’s most important tourism regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

    Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

  2. Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

    Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

  3. Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

    Coronavirus transmission rate not slowing, warns Turkish health minister

  4. Tourism activity robust in Aegean

    Tourism activity robust in Aegean

  5. CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’

    CHP chair meets with Future Party leader for ‘courtesy visit’
Recommended
Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship

Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship
New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe

New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe
Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought

Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought
Visitors strike ‘Titanic’ pose at highland

Visitors strike ‘Titanic’ pose at highland
Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off 
Camel racing storms back in Sinai

Camel racing storms back in Sinai
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

Turkish economy doing better than others amid virus: Minister

The Turkish economy has done better than several other countries during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected the world economy, Turkey's trade minister said on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.