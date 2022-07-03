Int’l Gümüşlük Music Festival to host concerts, shows

  • July 03 2022 07:00:00

Int’l Gümüşlük Music Festival to host concerts, shows

ISTANBUL
Int’l Gümüşlük Music Festival to host concerts, shows

Organized by the Bodrum Classical Music Association, the International Gümüşlük Music Festival will once again present a full program for music lovers for its 19th edition, starting from July 18.

The festival is organized around three concepts every year, which will bring the audience together with the concepts of In Water, On Sand, and In Stone. As in previous years, the festival will meet with art lovers with two concerts at Zefirya Cultural Center in Bitez this year as well.

The concerts titled “In Stone” will take place in the 2,500-year-old quarry, while concerts titled “On Sand” and “In Water” will be held at the festival center. This year, 25 concerts, performances and shows will take place at the International Gümüşlük Music Festival on the Gümüşlük coast.

Spanish pianists Juan Lago and Belen Navarro will perform the official opening concert of the festival on July 18 at the Ancient Stone Quarry.

Concerts by Turkish pianist Gülsin Onay, British pianists Murray McLachlan and Kathryn Page, Macedonian pianist Danica Stojanova, Hungarian violinist Antal Zalai, French cellist Ophelie Gaillard, Israeli jazz pianist Uriel Herman, French jazz trio Nout, DJ Performances by South African Lakuti, Zozo, Q-BRA and Şevval Kılıç will be among this year’s events.

The theatrical show “Under the Castle” will meet with the audience in the Ancient Stone Quarry this year. The play, which was sold out in Istanbul for four years, was highly appreciated by critics.

Another interesting show of the festival will be a circus performance from the Netherlands with the support of the Dutch Embassy and the Istanbul Consulate General. The circus performance “A Grasshopper’s Dream” will take place on Aug. 28 at the festival center on the Gümüşlük coast.

The 19th International Gümüşlük Music Festival will end with a concert that will take place in the Ancient Stone Quarry on Sept. 14. Pianist Onay will participate in the concert as a soloist, with the Bilkent Youth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Işın Metin.

In September, the “Green Life Gümüşlük” events will also be held as part of the festival. There will be workshops, talks and panel discussions for children in the event program.

Gümüşlük Festival Academy (GFA) will open doors for young and talented musicians this year as well. GFA, which has trained around 1,200 domestic and foreign students to date, also provides scholarship opportunities to students or brings them together with supporters. This year, a masterclass program will be held at GFA for younger pianists between July 7 and 10.

The second Piano Masterclass will take place between July 26 and Aug. 6.

Young talents participating in the GFA will give two concerts on July 22 and Aug. 6.

Hungarian musician Antal Zalai and French artist Ophelie Gaillard will also give a Cello Masterclass, between Aug. 16 and 20.

Türkiye,

ECONOMY Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

  2. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  3. Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

  4. People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

    People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

  5. US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

    US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
Recommended
Lost in space: Astronauts struggle to regain bone density

Lost in space: Astronauts struggle to regain bone density
Climate activists glue hands to Van Gogh frame in London gallery

Climate activists glue hands to Van Gogh frame in London gallery
Russian film director denounces ‘murder’ of his former theater

Russian film director denounces ‘murder’ of his former theater
Head of Eros reunites with its sarcophagus

Head of Eros reunites with its sarcophagus
‘Extraordinarily rare’ Princess Diana portrait on display in London

‘Extraordinarily rare’ Princess Diana portrait on display in London
Cairo’s floating heritage risks being towed away by grand projects

Cairo’s floating heritage risks being towed away by grand projects
WORLD Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

The minimum wage in Türkiye has been increased by 30 percent in a midyear adjustment to a net of 5,500 Turkish Liras (around $300), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on July 1.

SPORTS Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament.