Int’l Green Crescent Cartoon Contest open to submissions

ANKARA

The International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest will be held this year with the theme “Breaking Free of Addiction.”

The Green Crescent, aiming to draw attention to and raise awareness of addiction, is organizing the sixth annual contest. The works focusing on alcohol, tobacco, substance, gambling and technology addictions will be accepted this year in the contest. Submitted works will be evaluated by expert cartoonists and addiction specialists, including cartoonist Varol Yaşaroğlu.

Stating that interest in the creative contest grows every year, Green Crescent General Manager Nurullah Atalan said: “Last year, 1,088 participants from 69 countries submitted 2,034 works to the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest, which is followed with great interest in Turkey and the world, with the number of participants increasing every year. This year, we added the ‘Under 16’ category to our contest for the first time, to increase participation and to reach young people as well.”

“As the Green Crescent, we care about young people’s contribution to our struggle by becoming conscious of these issues through our joint projects and staying away from addictions. It is our priority to contribute to raising healthy and addiction-free generations in our country as well as in the world. In this context, we are excited to receive works created by our youth, by both professional and amateur adult cartoon artists alike on the theme of ‘Breaking Free of Addiction,’” Atalan added.

The contest will award a total of 90,000 Turkish Liras to the winners this year.

The contest’s winner will win 15,000 liras, while the first and second runners-up will receive 12,500 and 10,000 liras, respectively. Submissions will remain open to all artists, professional and amateur, worldwide on cartooncontest.yesilay.org.tr until Jan. 31, 2022.