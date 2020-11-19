Int’l Green Crescent Cartoon Contest calls for applications

ISTANBUL

Green Crescent (Yeşilay) is organizing for the fifth time the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest in which the effects of addiction will be depicted in a creative manner. The contest is open to all national and international amateur and professional cartoonists.

Works submitted to the contest are expected to focus on the causes of addiction, how addiction spreads, the effects of addiction, and responsibilities related to online betting and online gambling addiction. The competition this year has selected the themes “The Effects of the Pandemic” and “Digital Games,” with the most important being “New Generation and New Generation Addictions.”

Underlining that cartoons can help raise awareness about addictions and draw attention to the harm they cause, Nurullah Atalan, general manager of Green Crescent, said, “The International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest has attracted increasing interest over the last four years, with 479 cartoonists from 55 countries, submitting 908 different artworks to last year’s contest.”

“This year, considering the effects of the pandemic, we have chosen the theme ‘New Generation and New Generation Addictions,’” she added.

This year, the total prize money will be 44,000 Turkish Liras. Works submitted to the contest will be evaluated both by cartoonists and experts in the field of addiction.

Green Crescent has been exhibiting winning works in Vienna for the last three years.

The winners of the contest will meet an international audience. For the last three years, Green Crescent has been attending the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) meeting in Vienna, organized by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where it displays the winning entries to the contest.

Entries can be submitted to cartooncontest.yesilay.org.tr/en until Jan. 31, 2021.