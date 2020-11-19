Int’l Green Crescent Cartoon Contest calls for applications

  • November 19 2020 07:00:00

Int’l Green Crescent Cartoon Contest calls for applications

ISTANBUL
Int’l Green Crescent Cartoon Contest calls for applications

Green Crescent (Yeşilay) is organizing for the fifth time the International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest in which the effects of addiction will be depicted in a creative manner. The contest is open to all national and international amateur and professional cartoonists.

Works submitted to the contest are expected to focus on the causes of addiction, how addiction spreads, the effects of addiction, and responsibilities related to online betting and online gambling addiction. The competition this year has selected the themes “The Effects of the Pandemic” and “Digital Games,” with the most important being “New Generation and New Generation Addictions.”

Underlining that cartoons can help raise awareness about addictions and draw attention to the harm they cause, Nurullah Atalan, general manager of Green Crescent, said, “The International Green Crescent Cartoon Contest has attracted increasing interest over the last four years, with 479 cartoonists from 55 countries, submitting 908 different artworks to last year’s contest.”

“This year, considering the effects of the pandemic, we have chosen the theme ‘New Generation and New Generation Addictions,’” she added.

This year, the total prize money will be 44,000 Turkish Liras. Works submitted to the contest will be evaluated both by cartoonists and experts in the field of addiction.

Green Crescent has been exhibiting winning works in Vienna for the last three years.

The winners of the contest will meet an international audience. For the last three years, Green Crescent has been attending the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) meeting in Vienna, organized by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where it displays the winning entries to the contest.

Entries can be submitted to cartooncontest.yesilay.org.tr/en until Jan. 31, 2021.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan

    Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews as virus cases rise

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews as virus cases rise

  3. No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin

    No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Imera Monastery partially restored

    Imera Monastery partially restored
Recommended
Art exists even in times of war: Turkish ballet dancer

Art exists even in times of war: Turkish ballet dancer
Mammoth fossils unearthed in Turkey’s northwest

Mammoth fossils unearthed in Turkey’s northwest
Antalya hosts nearly 80,000 tourists in 2 weeks

Antalya hosts nearly 80,000 tourists in 2 weeks
Bird paradise Kuyucuk Lake hosts 110 species

Bird paradise Kuyucuk Lake hosts 110 species
Imera Monastery partially restored

Imera Monastery partially restored
Step Istanbul kicks off with 25 art galleries

Step Istanbul kicks off with 25 art galleries
WORLD New York closes schools as Europe virus deaths rise

New York closes schools as Europe virus deaths rise

New York announced on Nov. 18 it would close schools to battle a rise in coronavirus infections as the death rate in Europe surged and protests against restrictions turned violent.
ECONOMY Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

Istanbul’s new mega airport has been chosen the best in “digital transformation” category among its peers in Europe.

SPORTS Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

The Turkish national football team were relegated to the UEFA Nations C League after losing 2-0 on Nov. 18 against Hungary in Budapest.