Int’l Adana Theater Festival kicks off

  • May 26 2021 07:00:00

ADANA
The 22nd Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival, organized in collaboration with the State Theaters (DT) and the Sabancı Foundation, kicked off on May 24.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attended the festival’s opening held at the Central Park Amphitheater, with a previously recorded video message, thanking everyone who contributed to the festival organization.

Adana Governor Süleyman Elban, State Theaters General Director Mustafa Kurt and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Foundation General Director Nevgül Bilsel Safkan were also among the attendees of the opening ceremony.

The Sakıp Sabancı Lifetime Achievement Award, which has been given since 2005, has been awarded to the masters who have made significant contributions to the development of the art of theater, was presented this year to veteran actress Nevra Serezli.

Following the speeches, the festival was opened with a comedy act “Ağaçlar Ayakta Ölür,” in which Serezli shared the stage with Nuri Gökaşan.

The 22nd State Theaters-Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival will host a total of 18 different plays this year, with the participation of nine state theaters, seven private theaters and a city theater from many Turkish provinces.

The Adana Central Park Amphitheater Park stage and Hacı Ömer Sabancı Cultural Center stage will welcome guests at half capacity, and the Sabancı Chamber Theater, which has a smaller stage, will not be a part of this year’s festival.

The festival will end on June 21.

