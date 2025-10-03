International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

BRUSSELS

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has been awarded some of the highest honors by Portugal and Belgium, recognizing his global leadership in energy security.

The 67-year-old Turkish economist received the Grand Medal of the Prince Henry Order, one of Portugal’s most prestigious decorations, from President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sept. 29.

On Oct. 1, he was honored with Belgium’s highest state award, the Order of Leopold, in a special ceremony at the Royal Palace presented by King Philippe.

For Birol, these two awards are seen as a continuation of a series of recognitions. Earlier this year, in July, he was bestowed with a merit medal by Lithuania, and in January, by Italy. Last year, he also received state honors from South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Belgium cited several reasons for awarding its most prestigious honor to Birol: His prominent role in shaping global energy markets, his leadership in fostering cooperation among countries on energy security and climate change and his commitment to Africa-related energy issues.

“Receiving this award is a source of pride for me, my family and my country. Such honors may not have a material value, but they provide moral support and encouragement when working on very challenging issues,” Birol told daily Hürriyet.

During the brief interview, Birol highlighted current developments affecting the energy market and outlined three significant steps Türkiye has taken to strengthen its energy security.

"First, the share of renewable energy is rising rapidly. Second, steps have been taken to advance nuclear energy, and I hope new nuclear power plants will be established in partnership with various countries. Third, we are diversifying our natural gas sources, which is critical for us,” he said.

Reflecting on Europe’s energy strategy, he noted, “Europe relied heavily on Russia for many years, and now it is paying the price both economically and politically.”