‘Interactions’ at Istanbul Modern

  • August 21 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Modern’s new exhibition, titled “Interactions,” a selection from its collection, showcases works that were inspired by or refer to various subjects and individuals from the fields of plastic arts, architecture, literature, music and cinema.

The exhibition not only reflects the inspirations, interests and curiosity of the artists, but also points out the references between different disciplines of art. “Interactions” explores the sources of inspiration that shape the productions of the artists, while also contemplating the thought processes and inquiries with which artists begin their work.

The exhibition also examines how artists situate their own bodies and minds in their production, how they incorporate other disciplines of art in their works, and how artists may influence one another.

“Interactions” addresses the impact of visual, literary and performance-based expression of art on plastic arts through references to artists as varied as Edvard Munch, Louise Bourgeois, Bertolt Brecht, Arthur Rimbaud and Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar as well as to the historical Basilica Cistern and anime films.

The exhibition, which includes works that meet the audience for the first time, comprises 15 works by 14 artists.

“Interactions” features works by Haluk Akakçe, Ramazan Bayrakoğlu, İpek Duben, İnci Eviner, Leyla Gediz, Hayal İncedoğan, Bengü Karaduman, Azade Köker, Guillermo Kuitca, Mahmoud Obaidi, Şener Özmen, Sarkis, Matt Saunders, and Thomas Ruff.

The exhibition will be on view until Sept. 30.

SPORTS Turkish league continues after Europe action

Turkish league continues after Europe action
