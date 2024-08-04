Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

ANKARA
A newly established academy under Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has released a detailed report on Israel's attacks on Gaza and its "fanatical and violent" ideologies and practices.

The National Intelligence Academy's report delved into the emergence and development of "radical right and occupier settlement" ideologies within Israeli politics.

It analyzed the theological and political context behind Israel's actions in Palestinian territories, highlighting far-right motivations.

The main driving force of Israel's extremists is the "complete Judaization of the region from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean," according to the report.

It referred to the concept of the "promised land," a key narrative in Zionism that originates from religious texts in the Torah.

The promise is traditionally regarded by mainstream Jewish tradition as having been given to anyone considered a Jew, though interpretations of the boundaries vary.

The report accused Israel of occupying East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and Gaza in violation of international law.

Israel lacks the security capacity and sufficient population to settle these areas and thus cannot feasibly incorporate the West Bank and Gaza into its political sovereignty, it argued.

The analysis further said the military and financial burdens of illegal settlements have caused internal tensions between far-right groups and the liberal and secular senior military cadres in Israel.

The discord reportedly intensified following the Hamas onslaught on Oct. 7 last year.

"The conflict between the military elite and the right-wing coalition has escalated to a new level," the report said. It also noted that the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to regain political support by "openly committing genocide."

