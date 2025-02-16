Installed wind power capacity exceeds 13,000 megawatts

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total installed power reached 13,043 megawatts as of Feb. 13, according to official data.

Wind energy is generated from around 280 operational plants and more than 4,360 turbines in the country’s seven regions.

While the share of wind energy in daily electricity production has risen to approximately 14 percent, it is estimated that this rate will increase with various projects to be completed by the end of the year.

Türkiye is intensively continuing its efforts to increase its renewable electricity installed power capacity from 33,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035.

In the last 22 years, Türkiye’s energy demand has tripled.

According to the National Energy Plan study, electricity consumption is expected to reach 380.2 TWh in 2025 and 455.3 TWh in 2030. The demand is forecast to increase to 510.5 TWh in 2035.

The country continues to invest rapidly in domestic and renewable energy sources to reduce its dependency on external energy sources.

With the Renewable Energy Resource Area wind energy (YEKA RES 2024) tenders held at the beginning of this month, a total of 1,200 megawatts of connection capacity was allocated in five YEKA areas in three provinces.

Thus, with these tenders, it is aimed to increase the share of renewable energy sources such as wind energy in total electricity production, while also reducing the costs of electricity energy purchased from production facilities, contributing to the development of domestic production in renewable energy technologies and enhancing the capacity of skilled human resources in this field.

The economic value of the local wind power plant equipment manufacturing reached $2.2 billion last year and with investments to be made in this field, it is likely to increase to $10 billion.

The country’s totalled installed capacity was 115,795 megawatts as of the end of December.

Wind and solar accounted for 11.1 percent and 17.1 percent of the installed capacity, respectively, while the share of geotermal was 1.5 percent.

Hydroelectric energy made up of 28.7 percent and natural gas another 21.3 percent.

Türkiye aims to increase installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, requiring nearly $80 billion investment.

In order to add 90,000 MW to the existing capacity the country needs to install 7,500-8,000 MW of renewable energy capacity each year.