Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara

  • May 08 2020 10:17:00

Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara

An excavation team in the ancient city of Patara, located in Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, unearthed an inscription in an ancient theater.

Located in the Kaş district of southwestern Antalya province, Patara is known as the capital of the ancient Lycian civilization, which consisted of 23 cities in the middle of the first century BC.

Chief excavator Prof. Havva İşkan Işık of Akdeniz University told Anadolu Agency that during their work at the ancient theater, they identified an inscription honoring one of the important citizens living in ancient times in Patara.

"It is an important inscription and it excited us. It was a gift to us for the ‘Year of Patara’,” she said underlining that the inscription is a very big work in pieces and the experts from Antalya Restoration Laboratory started to restore it.

“The inscription scientists [Epigraphists] who worked in Patara excavation started studies on reading [the inscription]. The name of the citizen and the content of the inscription will be revealed in a short time,” she added.

Inscription unearthed in ancient city of Patara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in February, announced 2020 as the year of Patara in a bid to promote and draw more attention to the ancient city.

With its history and historical characters related to it such as; Alexander the Great, Emperor Nero, St. Nicholas, known as Santa Claus, and Abdulhamid II, the city is well known as the "cradle of civilizations".

It was home to one of the world’s first democratic parliamentary systems and was also a hub for ancient Egyptian traders.

With its 6,000-year-old heritage, the region is also well known for the remains of the Lycian parliament building and its lighthouse, possibly the world’s oldest, as well as its tranquil beaches.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  2. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  3. Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

    Turkey bars 3 foreign banks from FX transactions

  4. Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

    Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

  5. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June
Recommended
Turkish celebs help UN get word out about coronavirus

Turkish celebs help UN get word out about coronavirus
Number of endangered fallow deer increases from seven to 500

Number of endangered fallow deer increases from seven to 500
Haldun Taner: Pioneer of Turkish cabaret theater

Haldun Taner: Pioneer of Turkish cabaret theater
Scientists find black hole 1,000 light years from Earth

Scientists find black hole 1,000 light years from Earth
Land of the Hittites deserted after pandemic

Land of the Hittites deserted after pandemic
Local man makes sculptures of Turkish soldiers in isolation

Local man makes sculptures of Turkish soldiers in isolation
WORLD Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece

Turks push for Turkish lessons in kindergarten in Greece

The Turkish minority in Greece is pushing for the inclusion of Turkish lessons in the curriculums of state kindergartens in regions where many Turkish Muslims live, they said in a joint statement on May 7.
ECONOMY Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

After suspending its passenger flights due to pandemic flight restrictions, Turkey's low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines announced on May 7 it has started cargo flights.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fenerbahçe employee tests positive for COVID-19 

An employee for Fenerbahce tested positive for the new coronavirus on May 7, forcing the Turkish Super Lig club to cancel training on May 8. 