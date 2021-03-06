Inmates in Turkish prisons to be allowed to send, receive e-mails

  • March 06 2021 07:00:00

Inmates in Turkish prisons to be allowed to send, receive e-mails

Nuray Babacan - ANKARA
Inmates in Turkish prisons to be allowed to send, receive e-mails

Inmates jailed in Turkish prisons will now be able to send and receive e-mails, according to a new regulation sent to parliament by the Justice Ministry.

Prison officials will check and record all of the inmates’ e-mails digitally, except the ones that will be sent to lawyers for their defense.

There will also be some changes in the procedures of face-to-face meetings inside prisons.

The length of a visit for juvenile offenders will be no less than an hour and no more than three hours.

Juvenile offenders will be able to apply to prosecutor’s offices to meet anyone they wish.

All face-to-face meetings inmates hold will be recorded.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged on March 2 to strengthen freedoms of expression and organization in Turkey and the right to a fair trial as part of a Human Rights Action Plan, while emphasizing that the ultimate goal of the plan is to build a new constitution.

The government aims to further strengthen the understanding of a state of law based on human rights, and they will regularly review legislation and implementation in this regard and take necessary measures, Erdoğan stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

    Turkey rejects 'unfounded' Arab League decisions

  3. Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

    Some provinces in Turkey preparing for lockdown-free weekend

  4. Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

    Nation mourns as eleven Turkish soldiers killed in helicopter crash

  5. Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project

    Turkish engineer accuses Elon Musk of slavery in SpaceX rocket project
Recommended
Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade

Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade
No explosion in Turkish military helicopter debris: Initial findings

No explosion in Turkish military helicopter debris: Initial findings
Biden to call Erdoğan at some point, US says

Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says
Turkeys Erdoğan, Germanys Merkel hold video call

Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call
Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic

Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic
Istanbul Municipality to restore 500-year-old dilapidated shrine

Istanbul Municipality to restore 500-year-old dilapidated shrine
WORLD NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road

NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road

NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive.
ECONOMY Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province

Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province

Two female senior managers run a local electricity company in the Mediterranean province of Kahramanmaraş, tending to the needs of all power issues in the rural areas of the city.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.