Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

  • October 22 2020 09:07:45

Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

Influenza vaccines will be made available gradually based on the severity of the identified groups, said Turkey’s Health Ministry on Oct. 21.

In a statement, the ministry said that connections were made to provide more influenza vaccines than in previous years, but the vaccines are being provided gradually due to the limited production capacity of vaccines across the world.

It added that Turkish citizens will be able to learn their risk of infection from the e-Pulse system. The relevant vaccine will be prescribed by doctors only through an online prescription system, and they will be provided by the pharmacies.

As the pharmacies search for the prescription in the online system, the Pharmaceutical Track and Trace System will create permission for receiving the vaccine.

The e-Pulse is an application that citizens and health professionals access to health data collected from health institutions via the internet and mobile devices.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

    Turkey may roll out stricter virus measures if cases rise

  2. Turkish Cypriot vote result a sign to build future with Turkey: Erdoğan

    Turkish Cypriot vote result a sign to build future with Turkey: Erdoğan

  3. More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

    More students to begin in-class education in Turkey in November

  4. İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ

    İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ

  5. İstanbul residents to decide fate of city’s iconic squares

    İstanbul residents to decide fate of city’s iconic squares
Recommended
Turkey extends gas mission in eastern Med

Turkey extends gas mission in eastern Med
Turkey sets $86 mln bounty on fugitive FETÖ suspects

Turkey sets $86 mln bounty on fugitive FETÖ suspects
Turkish police conduct major anti-terror op in Istanbul

Turkish police conduct major anti-terror op in Istanbul
Turkey refutes report of possible curfew amid pandemic

Turkey refutes report of possible curfew amid pandemic

Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English
Police recover $10 mln worth of smuggled fossils

Police recover $10 mln worth of smuggled fossils
WORLD NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not part of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh: Stoltenberg

NATO is not a part of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NATO secretary-general said on Oct. 21.  

ECONOMY Ankara launches $95.5 mln development fund

Ankara launches $95.5 mln development fund

Turkey’s leading development bank has created a development fund to allocate money to businesses for “technology production with high added value,” the treasury and finance minister said on Oct. 21. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.