Influencers issued fines for covert advertising

Influencers issued fines for covert advertising

ISTANBUL
Influencers issued fines for covert advertising

Many celebrities and social media influencers have been fined for not using the phrase “advertisement” despite promoting various products on their Instagram accounts, with the advertisements stopped.

Following that the Advertising Board affiliated to the Commerce Ministry audited discount campaigns and advertisements in internet sales, the promotions on the Instagram accounts of some celebrities and influencers were also inspected.

The board determined that a social media influencer with a high number of followers, Gamze Erçel, tagged the social media account of a clothing brand in three posts on July 7, but did not include any advertising phrases in her post.

The board fined Erçel 155,712 Turkish Liras for not marking her post as advertisements of the brand, while stopping penalty on advertisements was also imposed.

In the inspections on covert advertising on social media, it was also determined that though famous singer Gülben Ergen promoted a skin care product belonging to her own brand, the consumers were not informed about the advertisement.

The board sentenced Ergen to stop advertising.

On the other hand, though actress Sedef Kasabalı included an advertising phrase indicating the advertisement content to her post, the board decided that the phrase was written too small to read.

The actress’ advertisement was also suspended.

WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours
Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi

Little girl spends day with animals, likened to Heidi
Minimum age of 18 for marriage ideal for Islam: Diyanet head

Minimum age of 18 for marriage ideal for Islam: Diyanet head
Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students

Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students
Some 124 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

Some 124 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued
Türkiye to become global gas hub: Erdoğan

Türkiye to become global gas hub: Erdoğan
WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”