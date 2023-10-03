Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

ISTANBUL
Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 5.46 percent in September from August, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) have shown.

The monthly increase in inflation in Türkiye’s largest city eased from the previous month’s 8.8 percent.

The annual increase in retail prices also slowed from 74.17 percent in August to 73.18 percent last month.

Clothing prices advanced 14.5 percent in September compared with August, while food costs rose by 4.3 percent. Transport and communication prices inched up 0.38 percent. Housing costs increased by 3.22 percent and the month-on-month increase in health service prices was 3.5 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the nationwide inflation data for September on Oct. 5.

Economists forecast a monthly inflation rate of 5 percent in September. Consumer prices rose by 9.09 percent in August, which brought the annual inflation from 47.8 percent in July to 58.9 percent last month.

The data from İTO also showed that wholesale prices in Istanbul rose by 3.94 percent in September after rising 6.65 percent in August. The annual increase in wholesale prices accelerated from 66.2 percent to 67.8 percent.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September
Long streak of auto price hikes may come to an end

Long streak of auto price hikes may come to an end
Electricity, gas prices for industry increased

Electricity, gas prices for industry increased
Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal

Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal
Netherlands halts extraction from Europes biggest gas field

Netherlands halts extraction from Europe's biggest gas field
Akbank announces leadership transition

Akbank announces leadership transition
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”