Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

ANKARA

The Central Bank’s latest Market Participants Survey on July 21 showed a slight downward revision in inflation expectations in July.

Participants now forecast an annual inflation rate at 29.66 percent for the end of 2025, down from 29.86 in the previous survey.

The update comes as Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased to 35.05 percent in June, down from 35.41 percent in May, marking the lowest level since November 2021.

The 12-month-ahead inflation expectation also dropped from 24.56 percent to 23.39 percent, while the 24-month forecast edged down from 17.35 percent to 17.08 percent.

Currency projections also shifted slightly. The year-end the U.S dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate expectation rose from 43.57 to 43.72, and the 12-month forecast increased from 47.04 to 47.70.

Meanwhile, growth expectations remained unchanged. Participants continue to anticipate 2.9 percent GDP growth in 2025 and 3.7 percent in 2026, consistent with the previous survey round.