Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

ANKARA
Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

The Central Bank’s latest Market Participants Survey on July 21 showed a slight downward revision in inflation expectations in July.

Participants now forecast an annual inflation rate at 29.66 percent for the end of 2025, down from 29.86 in the previous survey.

The update comes as Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased to 35.05 percent in June, down from 35.41 percent in May, marking the lowest level since November 2021.

The 12-month-ahead inflation expectation also dropped from 24.56 percent to 23.39 percent, while the 24-month forecast edged down from 17.35 percent to 17.08 percent.

Currency projections also shifted slightly. The year-end the U.S dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate expectation rose from 43.57 to 43.72, and the 12-month forecast increased from 47.04 to 47.70.

Meanwhile, growth expectations remained unchanged. Participants continue to anticipate 2.9 percent GDP growth in 2025 and 3.7 percent in 2026, consistent with the previous survey round.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines
Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces

Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces
Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue

Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue
US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss

US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss
Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares

Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares
ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers

ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿