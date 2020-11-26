Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  • November 26 2020 09:13:00

Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

ISTANBUL
Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

The number of daily reported COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Nov. 25 after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The government was under the pressure of not revealing the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases was not being included in data published since July 29. 

In a news conference following a weekly scientific advisory council meeting, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 28,351 new infections in the past 24 hours, emphasizing that the data represented “all people whose PCR tests are positive whether they display symptoms or not.”

Turkey had previously been reporting around 6,000 daily “patients.”

Meanwhile, Koca said Turkey has reached an agreement to receive 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company SinoVac in December, January and February.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a Turkish-developed vaccine could be ready for use by April, adding that his country planned to share the vaccine with other countries.

Erdoğan said Turkey has repeatedly urged countries “not to sacrifice the vaccine to political and commercial ambitions” and to make it “the joint property of all humanity.”

He added: “We are planning to put the vaccine that we are developing in the service of all humanity under the best conditions possible.” He did not elaborate.

The vaccine, ERUCOV-VAC, is being developed by Erciyes University, in the central Turkish province of Kayseri and is currently undergoing phase 1 of testing.

Erciyes University Rector Mustafa Çalış said this week that phase 2 testing could start soon.

Koca also underlined that the virus situation got worse in the country as of the second week of October.

If people do not follow the measures resolutely, heavy restrictions would be inevitable, he added.

Starting this week, Turkey imposed a partial weekend curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

The minister said the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board will review the results and efficacy of the curfew and will decide in approximately 10 days whether to continue with it or not.

Koca stressed the country carried out widespread filiation work, rapid detection of cases, early treatment and the free-of-charge medicine supply to patients isolated at home.

Western Turkey hit worst

“There has been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the western part of the country. Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli, and Izmir are seeing a peak in infections again,” said Koca.

Some 70% of intensive care units in Istanbul are now occupied, with the figure at 75.4% in the capital Ankara, he added.

The minister said all institutions and medical facilities in Turkey are making all possible efforts to manage the increasing caseload.

MOST POPULAR

  1. UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

    UAE halts visas to 13 countries including Turkey, Iran

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,840 as daily cases increase by 28,351

  3. Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

    Turkey develops 1st local vaccine at int'l standards

  4. Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister

    Turkey to use its legal right against EU for unlawful inspection on its ship: Minister

  5. Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader

    Opposition parties want early elections: İYİ Party leader
Recommended
Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive

Turkey decodes far-left terror group’s digital archive
Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties

Serbia, Turkey eye stronger defense industry ties
Craftsman forges unique silver, gold facemasks

Craftsman forges unique silver, gold facemasks

Turkey will take necessary steps against illegal vessel search: National Security Council

Turkey will take necessary steps against illegal vessel search: National Security Council
Olive museum in Turkey’s south enlightens visitors

Olive museum in Turkey’s south enlightens visitors
Holiday-goers leave trash on beach as they leave makeshift free vacation site

Holiday-goers leave trash on beach as they leave makeshift free vacation site
WORLD Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Europe’s Christmas ski season threatened by virus as cases pass 60 mln

Germany announced on Nov. 25 that it will push for Europe to ban ski holidays in a bid to curb coronavirus infections, while cases of COVID-19 reached a new peak of more than 60 million globally.

ECONOMY Turkeys dollar-denominated bonds see high demand

Turkey's dollar-denominated bonds see high demand

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry on Nov. 25 said its issuance of a dollar-denominated bond due in 2031 finalized with a nominal amount of $2.25 billion, seeing high demand from international capital markets.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.