'Inequality crisis' threatens democracy, experts warn G20

'Inequality crisis' threatens democracy, experts warn G20

PARIS
Inequality crisis threatens democracy, experts warn G20

Wealth inequality is a global emergency that threatens democracy and social cohesion, experts warned yesterday, urging G20 leaders meeting in South Africa this month to establish a panel to tackle the crisis.

The "inequality emergency" is leaving billions hungry and could worsen under the United States' "law of the jungle" approach to trade under President Donald Trump, a committee led by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said in a new report.

The proposed panel on inequality was inspired by the U.N.'s expert Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that analyses the risks and impact of global warming and proposes solutions.

"One in four people worldwide now regularly skip meals, whilst billionaire wealth has now hit the highest level in history," said the report, which was commissioned for the Johannesburg summit of the world's top economies in the Group of 20 (G20).

Between 2000 and 2024, 1 percent of the world's population captured 41 percent of all new wealth, of which just 1 percent went to the poorest 50 percent, it said.

While income inequality between individuals declined in recent decades, largely due to economic development in China, there had been a major increase in inherited wealth, with $70 trillion expected to be handed down to heirs in the coming 10 years, it said.

"The world understands that we have a climate emergency; it's time we recognise that we face an inequality emergency too," Stiglitz said in a statement.

"It isn't just unfair and undermining societal cohesion, it's a problem for our economy and our politics too," he said.

The report warned that U.S. policies, including the imposition of tariffs on trading partners, risked increasing inequality.

"This new world, in which the powerful break rules with impunity and we move away from a rules-based international order towards a 'law of the jungle', could entrench unequal exchange, investment and technology patterns," it said.

The report, commissioned by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose own country one of the most unequal in the world, based on World Bank calculations, said economic inequality undermined democracy and led to increasing authoritarianism.

"Inequality erodes trust in institutions, fuels political polarization, can reduce participation among poorer citizens and residents, and creates social tensions of different kinds," it said.

More than 80 percent of countries experienced "high inequality", based on the World Bank definition, and these nations were seven times more likely to experience democratic decline.

The six-person committee said the proposed International Panel on Inequality would analyse all aspects of inequality, from land ownership to tax avoidance, and inform policymaking.

Measures to tackle the problem included fair taxation of multinational corporations and the very wealthy, breaking up monopolies, stabilising prices and restructuring the debt of highly indebted countries.

South Africa is the first African nation to hold the presidency of the G20 grouping of 19 countries, alongside the African Union and the European Union.

Together they represent 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population.

Trump has indicated that he would not attend the November 22-23 summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

    Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

  2. Director portrays world through children’s eyes

    Director portrays world through children’s eyes

  3. Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

    Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

  4. Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

    Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

  5. Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

    Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
Recommended
Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
Defense industry exports surge 31 percent in January-September

Defense industry exports surge 31 percent in January-September
Ferrero must fulfill obligations, says competition chief Küle

Ferrero must fulfill obligations, says competition chief Küle
Production and investment get largest share from 2026 budget

Production and investment get largest share from 2026 budget
Exports up 2.3 pct to $24 billion in October, hitting record high

Exports up 2.3 pct to $24 billion in October, hitting record high
Türkiye to step up fight against market manipulation: Şimşek

Türkiye to step up fight against market manipulation: Şimşek
Auto market expands sharply in October as EV sales surge

Auto market expands sharply in October as EV sales surge
WORLD NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
ECONOMY Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿