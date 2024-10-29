Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

ANKARA
Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

The government’s 2025 draft budget foresees several actions to protect the country’s industrial infrastructure against earthquakes.

As part of those measures, industrial zones, organized industrial zones and small industrial sites will be created in a sustainable manner to ensure access to raw materials, logistics and energy with proper rail and port connectivity.

In order to reduce density in high natural disaster risk areas, especially in the Marmara Region, new industrial development areas and logistics lines will be established.

Sectoral resilience strategies will be developed to address risks such as disasters, epidemics, geopolitical developments and migrations that may disrupt the supply chain, according to the draft budget.

The government also vows to speed up the implementation of urban transformation projects in cooperation with local governments, particularly in Istanbul, to ensure access to safe and adequate housing.

The draft budget also states that priority will be given to regions with high disaster risk in developing social housing projects.

The government also pledges to improve technical and human resource capacity to respond to disasters and emergencies and complete the establishment of a secure communication system infrastructure.

Türkiye, quake prone,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  2. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  3. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  4. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

  5. Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

    Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'
Recommended
Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future
Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter

Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter
Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations

Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations
Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating

Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating
High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN

High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN
Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years
Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve

Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve
WORLD US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

The United States has voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿