Indonesia school collapse toll rises to 8

SIDOARJO

The death toll in an Indonesian school collapse rose to eight on Oct. 3, officials said, but dozens were still believed under the rubble without signs of life days after the disaster.

Part of the multi-story boarding school in the town of Sidoarjo collapsed suddenly on Sept. 29 as students gathered for afternoon prayers, leaving rescuers racing to find dozens missing in the rubble.

Two male students who had been hit by debris were discovered on Oct. 3 in the ablution area, national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo told reporters.

"So the total victims who have been found dead is seven," he said.

Nanang Sigit, head of Surabaya Search and Rescue Office later told reporters a third victim was found under debris "not far from" the other two bodies on Oct. 3, bringing the toll to eight.

Officials had said 59 people were feared missing before the three bodies were found.

Distraught families have been waiting anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are continuing but initial signs pointed to substandard construction, experts have said.

The rescue operation is complex because vibrations happening in one place can affect other areas, officials said.