Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

JAKARTA
Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

AP Photo

Indonesia cut exports of natural gas to Singapore on Oct. 24 to prioritize domestic demand, an official said, with the two countries at loggerheads over regional air pollution emanating from wildfires on the vast archipelago.

The head of SKK Migas, a state agency supervising the oil and gas sector, told AFP that Indonesia would cut a total of 31 million standard cubic feet per day from its supply to Singapore.

Fifteen million standard cubic feet per day was being cut from Natuna in Indonesia's Riau island, and 16 million from Sumatra, SKK Migas chief Djoko Siswanto said in a statement.

He said the move was made "to maintain the reliability of domestic gas supply for electricity."

"We will continue to monitor developments on a daily basis," he added.

Only Singapore is affected for now.

Indonesia is one of Singapore's main sources of natural gas, providing it with 145.3 billion cubic feet in 2024, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) said the total reduction amounted to less than 2 percent of the city-state's total daily gas demand.

Economy,

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