Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

ANKARA
Türkiye targets $450 billion in exports by 2029

 

Türkiye aims to increase its goods and services exports to $450 billion by 2029, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Oct. 24.

In a post on NSosyal following a foreign trade policy conference in Istanbul, Bolat said Türk Eximbank had provided $49.6 billion in support to exporters as of September.

Goods exports rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to $211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, he said. The 12-month total reached a record $283.7 billion in September.

Türkiye exported $273.4 billion in goods and $124.9 billion in services in 2025, according to the figures shared by the minister.

Bolat also said the share of medium-high and high-technology products in manufacturing exports had risen to 43.5 percent.

“We are improving exporters’ access to finance and encouraging value-added and technology-intensive production,” he said.

The government is also expanding free trade agreements and using trade diplomacy to open new markets, Bolat added, saying Türkiye would continue these efforts amid growing protectionism and uncertainty in the global economy.

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