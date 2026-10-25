Audi to invest $4.2 bln in its first US auto plant

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 24 that German automaker Audi planned to invest $4.2 billion to build its first factory in the United States that will produce 200,000 vehicles a year.

Audi confirmed the investment in a release, saying the plant would create about 4,500 jobs.

"I'm thrilled to announce a massive auto manufacturing investment in the great state of Georgia by a fantastic company," Trump said at a campaign rally.

"Audi has just committed to invest $4.2 billion dollars in nearby Macon, Georgia, to begin the construction next month on a massive plant that will produce 200,000 cars a year," Trump continued.

Audi, which is a unit of Volkswagen, said in its release that construction was scheduled to begin next year and production in the early 2030s.

"The planned investment intends to mark a long-term commitment to the United States and to establish North America as a third major pillar of Audi's global production network alongside Europe and China," it said.

VW, long a titan of German industry, has struggled with U.S. tariffs, Chinese competition and patchy demand in Europe.

About 50,000 job cuts have already been agreed across the 10-brand Volkswagen Group, mostly at VW, Audi and Porsche, but the company has said another 50,000 could be required worldwide to slash costs.