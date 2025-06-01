India's monsoon rains kill at least 30 in northeast

ASSAM

Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in India's northeast, officials said on June 1.

State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.

Another five people died in a landslide in the neighboring state of Mizoram, state authorities said.

The officials said that six people lost their lives in Meghalaya and at least two others were killed in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.

A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain, including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through India's northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh, broke their banks across the region.

The Indian army said that it had saved hundreds "in a massive rescue operation" across Manipur state.

"People have been shifted to safer places", the army said on May 31. "Food, water and essential medicines were provided."

Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya state, has ordered officials to remain on high alert "especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas," he said in a statement.

India's annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.