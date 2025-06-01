India's monsoon rains kill at least 30 in northeast

India's monsoon rains kill at least 30 in northeast

ASSAM
Indias monsoon rains kill at least 30 in northeast

Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in India's northeast, officials said on June 1.

State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.

Another five people died in a landslide in the neighboring state of Mizoram, state authorities said.

The officials said that six people lost their lives in Meghalaya and at least two others were killed in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.

A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain, including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through India's northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh, broke their banks across the region.

The Indian army said that it had saved hundreds "in a massive rescue operation" across Manipur state.

"People have been shifted to safer places", the army said on May 31. "Food, water and essential medicines were provided."

Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya state, has ordered officials to remain on high alert "especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas," he said in a statement.

India's annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

    Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

  2. Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

    Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

  3. UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

    UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

  4. Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

    Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

  5. Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

    Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Recommended
UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review
Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election

Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site by Israel

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site by Israel
Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks

Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks
Liberal candidate Trzaskowski leads in Polish presidential elections runoff

Liberal candidate Trzaskowski leads in Polish presidential elections runoff
Ukraine says hit $7 bln worth of Russian military planes in drone attack

Ukraine says hit $7 bln worth of Russian military planes in drone attack
Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks
WORLD UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

Britain announced it will build 12 new attack submarines as it was set to unveil Monday a major defense review to deal with "growing" Russian aggression and the changing nature of warfare.
ECONOMY Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Türkiye's exports increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on June 2.  
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿