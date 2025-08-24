India’s Modi seeks to boost demand with tax reductions

India’s Modi seeks to boost demand with tax reductions

NEW DELHI
India’s Modi seeks to boost demand with tax reductions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to slash consumption taxes on everyday goods could deliver billions of dollars in annual relief and boost demand in an economy bracing for painful U.S. tariffs, experts say.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to double import duties on India from 25 to 50 percent to punish New Delhi for buying oil from Russia, saying the purchases help Moscow fund its invasion of Ukraine.

The prospective measure has clouded the outlook for the world's fifth-largest economy, with Indian exporters warning of plunging orders and severe job losses.

New Delhi has called Washington's move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" but is already seeking to cushion the blow, with Modi last week promising to "bring down the tax burden on the common man" during an annual speech to mark India's independence.

His proposed cuts to the goods and services tax (GST) would make everything from small cars to air conditioners cheaper for consumers, economists say.

Currently, the tax operates under a complex four-tier structure, with rates ranging from five to 28 percent.

Under Modi's reforms, most goods would fall into just two tiers, taxed at either five or 18 percent.

The Indian leader has called the change a "Diwali gift," a reference to the annual Hindu festival of lights when consumers splurge on everything from gold and clothes to consumer electronics.

Experts say Modi's tax reform could help shore up demand by reducing tax collections by between $13 billion and $17 billion.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services called the policy a "welcome reform towards boosting domestic consumption."

They estimated that about the vast majority of items currently subject to the top 28 percent rate would be taxed at 18 percent, while "nearly all" in the 12 percent tier would move into the five-percent bracket.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal, an Indian financial services firm, said the changes would bring benefits to a wide range of sectors and "sizeable savings" to households.

The fate of the proposal ultimately rests with the GST Council, which includes representatives from state governments and has struggled to achieve broad consensus in the past.

If approved, the cuts would strain public finances, according to experts.

However, they said, they could also help to offset tariff risks and burnish Modi's credentials among the middle class.

The proposal comes ahead of expected elections later this year in Bihar, a large, Hindu-majority state of 130 million people that is a key political battleground for Modi.

"The popular economic narrative right now is that of Trump's 50 percent tariffs and how the U.S.-India relationship is seeing setbacks," Deepanshu Mohan, economist at O.P. Jindal Global University, told AFP.

"The GST readjustment is a strong response from Modi in that context. It's Modi telling the middle class: 'We are trying to make sure you have enough at your end,'" Mohan said.

But, he added, it was also an acknowledgement that India's economy had not worked for its "low middle-income class for some time."

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

    Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

  2. Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement

    Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement

  3. Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

    Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

  4. Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

    Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

  5. Palestinians need Islamic world’s collective action, Fidan says

    Palestinians need Islamic world’s collective action, Fidan says
Recommended
Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market
Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years
German business morale inches up after US-EU deal

German business morale inches up after US-EU deal
Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips
China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high

China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high
ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence

ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence
Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange
WORLD Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's poll ratings have rebounded a month after disastrous election results left his premiership hanging by a thread, a clutch of surveys showed Monday.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿