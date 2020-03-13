Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  • March 13 2020 14:54:00

Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency
Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

An Indian couple who live in Chile got married with a massive ceremony in Antalya, one of Turkey’s major tourist attractions.

Some 350 attendants traveled from Chile for the wedding, while a crew of 43 people, including 23 chefs and their assistants arrived in Antalya from India.

A private plane flew the bride Roshni Uttamchandani and the groom Rajeev Adwani along with a make-up specialist and their assistants to the Turkish province.

The wedding ceremony lasted for three days and cost some one million euros (around $1.1 million).

“The families of the couple moved to Chile from India three generations before. The social turmoil that started in October in Chile causes some problems,” said Bünyat Toprak from Inventum Global, which organized the wedding ceremony.

People from South America and Spain also attended the ceremony, he added.

Toprak, however, noted that some 90 percent of the wedding organizations planned for Indian couples have been postponed.

Meanwhile, a separate wedding ceremony for another Indian couple was organized in Antalya around the same time.

Some 350 people traveled from India to attend this wedding, which will last for four days and three nights.

Toprak said in a statement in December last year that a total of 32 wedding ceremonies were organized for Indian couples in 2019.

“Up until 2019, Turkey hosted 15 such wedding organizations,” he noted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  2. Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  3. Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

    Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

  4. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  5. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear
Recommended
Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası
US human rights report on Turkey contains baseless accusations: Ministry

US human rights report on Turkey contains baseless accusations: Ministry

Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east

Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east
Joint coordination centers will be established with Russia for Idlib: Minister

Joint coordination centers will be established with Russia for Idlib: Minister

Hand-made prayer beads to fetch 300,000 liras

Hand-made prayer beads to fetch 300,000 liras
Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
WORLD Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years

Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States, suffered its worst session since 1987 on March 12
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.