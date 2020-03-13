Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency

An Indian couple who live in Chile got married with a massive ceremony in Antalya, one of Turkey’s major tourist attractions.

Some 350 attendants traveled from Chile for the wedding, while a crew of 43 people, including 23 chefs and their assistants arrived in Antalya from India.

A private plane flew the bride Roshni Uttamchandani and the groom Rajeev Adwani along with a make-up specialist and their assistants to the Turkish province.

The wedding ceremony lasted for three days and cost some one million euros (around $1.1 million).

“The families of the couple moved to Chile from India three generations before. The social turmoil that started in October in Chile causes some problems,” said Bünyat Toprak from Inventum Global, which organized the wedding ceremony.

People from South America and Spain also attended the ceremony, he added.

Toprak, however, noted that some 90 percent of the wedding organizations planned for Indian couples have been postponed.

Meanwhile, a separate wedding ceremony for another Indian couple was organized in Antalya around the same time.

Some 350 people traveled from India to attend this wedding, which will last for four days and three nights.

Toprak said in a statement in December last year that a total of 32 wedding ceremonies were organized for Indian couples in 2019.

“Up until 2019, Turkey hosted 15 such wedding organizations,” he noted.