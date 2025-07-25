India school roof collapse kills seven children

India school roof collapse kills seven children

JHALAWAR
India school roof collapse kills seven children

Part of the roof and walls of a government-run school collapsed in western India, killing at least seven children and injuring 26 others on July 25, police said.

The structure collapsed when students were attending their classes early on July 15 in Rajasthan state's Jhalawar district, around 322 kilometers south of the state capital Jaipur.

Around 60 students, teachers and staff members were in the single-story building when the accident happened, police said.

"Seven children have lost their lives so far and 26 others are injured," Nand Kishore, a local police officer, told AFP.

Villagers rushed to the site and rescued many injured children who were taken to medical facilities.

It had been raining heavily in the area over the past few days.

Local media reported the children who died were between 8 and 11 years old, while two of those injured were in critical condition.

Television footage showed heavy earth movers removing debris and concrete from the site.

The building had already been in a dilapidated condition and several complaints had been raised about it, local media said.

"This shocking incident has happened due to negligence of the administration," Balkishan, who lives close to the school, told reporters at the site.

Rajasthan state Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that there would be a probe into the cause of the "very unfortunate" incident.

Collapse,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

    Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

  2. At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

    At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

  3. Moody's upgrades Türkiye's credit rating, shifts outlook to stable

    Moody's upgrades Türkiye's credit rating, shifts outlook to stable

  4. Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down

    Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down

  5. Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

    Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call
Recommended
At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran
Trump says Hamas didnt want Gaza deal as talks break down

Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down
Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call
White House lashes out at South Park Trump parody

White House lashes out at 'South Park' Trump parody
Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
UK, Australia back embattled submarine deal with US

UK, Australia back embattled submarine deal with US
WORLD At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran

At least eight people, including five civilians and three assailants, were killed during a "terrorist attack" on a judiciary building in southeast Iran, state media reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye inks landmark deal to export 48 KAAN jets to Indonesia

Türkiye and Indonesia signed a sales contract for 48 KAAN fighter jets on Thursday during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), marking the largest export agreement in Turkish defense history and the first international sale of the domestically developed aircraft.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿