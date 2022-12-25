India beat Bangladesh in second Test thriller

DHAKA

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held firm as India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling second Test yesterday, dashing hopes in Dhaka of a first-ever win over its giant neighbor.

India needed just 145 to win the match and the series 2-0 but the visitors in the end won by only three wickets in a nail-biting morning’s play on day four in Dhaka.

Bangladesh overcame India in the preceding 50-over series but has never beaten it in a Test. India had won 10 of the teams’ previous 12 Tests, including five victories by an innings.

India won the first Test comfortably by 188 runs in Chittagong and were widely expected to romp home in the second game, cementing their position in second place in the ICC World Test Championship.

“Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had a chance... Very good Test cricket, that’s what the crowds love to see,” said Shakib.

“Both teams were really good. Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership,” Shakib said.

Rock-solid Pujara was named player of the series, with the Sussex star making 222 runs in the series.