Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Justice Ministry has reopened debate on the country’s system of indefinite alimony payments, a longstanding issue in divorce law that has fueled disputes for decades.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç said the matter will be addressed in the government’s forthcoming 11th judicial reform package, which is currently under preparation.

“We would never adopt a regulation that victimizes women. But we also hear complaints from those who have had to make alimony payments for many years. We are considering whether a fair arrangement can be introduced that addresses both concerns,” Tunç said.

Currently, ex-spouses — most often men — are legally obliged to provide lifelong financial support to former partners if a court rules so, unless the recipient remarries. Some argue that this places an unfair burden on payers, while others say it offers vital protection for women who may face financial hardship after divorce.

Previous media reports said discussions also include proposals such as tying alimony duration to the length of the marriage and offering state social support to women once payments end.

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
