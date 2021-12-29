Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst

ANKARA
Increasing housework induces fatigue on Turkish women during pandemic: UN analyst

The coronavirus pandemic is inducing fatigue and unrest among Turkish women due to the increasing workload at their houses, a gender analyst from UNDP Turkey has said while determining the problems women face in establishing a work-life balance.

“The good point is that men’s support to women at houses has also increased,” Aslı Çoban said during a conference of a parliament commission.

However, the rate of sharing responsibilities at home should be more, according to the expert. “If women do not get any support from their family members, they face psychological breakdown which also lessens happiness of other family members,” she told lawmakers.

“This issue should be on our agenda,” she added.

Çoban also pointed out a survey two professors, Emel Memiş and İpek İlkkaracan, conducted amid the pandemic.

“The support of men in household chores has increased,” Çoban noted. “The survey showed that if men feel more comfortable in their workplaces, then their support to the women at home will be higher.”

Outbreaks are surely “unfortunate times,” however, “even under such conditions, people can turn things from negative to positive,” she stated.

A survey in July also revealed that people started getting tired by the pandemic, leaving the anxiety they were feeling in the first year of the pandemic behind.

Some 66 percent of women feel worn out, while this percentage is some 47 in men.

According to the survey, every seven out of 10 women believe that the workload of women at home has increased amid the pandemic. The rate of women being affected by the pandemic was more than men.

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October
Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts
Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln

Two-century-old pavilion up for sale for $7.2 mln
Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve

Tourist hotspot Kuşadası preparing for busy New Year’s Eve
Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku

Ankara provides agricultural drones to Baku
CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments

CHP, HDP leaders discuss early polls, political developments
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.