Pilot, co-pilot killed in runway collision at New York airport

Pilot, co-pilot killed in runway collision at New York airport

NEW YORK
Pilot, co-pilot killed in runway collision at New York airport

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. (AFP)

A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck Monday on a runway at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot and forcing a halt to flights, authorities and U.S. media reported.

AFP pictures showed the heavily damaged nose and cockpit section of the Air Canada Express plane, which had arrived from Montreal, on the tarmac flanked by emergency vehicles with their lights flashing.

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the collision, U.S. media including CNN and NBC reported. Another 13 people, including 11 passengers and two first responders, were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to broadcaster ABC.

The aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada, struck a firefighting truck on Runway 4 at around 3:40 GMT as the vehicle drove to a separate incident, New York's port authority said.

A preliminary passenger list showed 76 people on board, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.

U.S. aviation authorities ordered all flights at the airport to be grounded.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had sent a "go team" to the scene to investigate the collision.

Jazz Aviation said the crash involved a CRJ-900 aircraft that had flown into LaGuardia from Montreal as flight AC8646.

Located in the New York borough of Queens, LaGuardia is New York's third-busiest airport, serving 33.5 million passengers in 2024, according to port authority figures.

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