In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  • March 30 2021 08:59:31

In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

Based on local virus risk levels, Turkey’s provincial health institutions will determine whether in-person education for certain grades continues, the National Education Ministry announced late on March 29. 

The criteria announced on March 1 will be effective in determining the course of in-person education, said a ministry statement.

Accordingly, preschools, primary schools, as well as 8th and 12th grades will continue in-person education while the question of remaining grades at secondary and high schools will be determined by provincial health institutions.

Students will continue in-person education without disruption in villages and sparsely populated provinces regardless of local COVID-19 risk levels, the statement added.

Private schools and classes which serve students with special needs will continue in-person education full time across the country.

pandemic,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

    Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns

  2. Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

    Turkey invests to address water shortage: Erdoğan

  3. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,230 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,240,577
Recommended
Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker
Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart
Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members

Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members
Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated

Philanthropist becomes teacher in kindergarten she donated
Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta

Nine flamingos found dead in western Meles Delta
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

The Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB) on March 29 signed an environment-focused credit agreement worth $170 million with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), aiming to support renewable energy projects.
SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 