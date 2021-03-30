In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Based on local virus risk levels, Turkey’s provincial health institutions will determine whether in-person education for certain grades continues, the National Education Ministry announced late on March 29.

The criteria announced on March 1 will be effective in determining the course of in-person education, said a ministry statement.

Accordingly, preschools, primary schools, as well as 8th and 12th grades will continue in-person education while the question of remaining grades at secondary and high schools will be determined by provincial health institutions.

Students will continue in-person education without disruption in villages and sparsely populated provinces regardless of local COVID-19 risk levels, the statement added.

Private schools and classes which serve students with special needs will continue in-person education full time across the country.