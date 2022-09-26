In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

IQALUIT, CANADA
In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

Filleting a fish, lighting a fire or building an igloo: In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit youth are being encouraged to connect with their culture in an attempt to prevent severe depression and save lives.

A dozen teenagers and young adults gather around instructor Alex Flaherty. They don’t want to miss any of the traditional hunter’s precise gestures as he carves a fish or lights a fire.

“Our culture has changed so much in the last 50 years when people used to live in igloos... the change is happening so fast, [and] we are losing our culture,” he tells AFP.

Flaherty blames the societal shifts for a series of social ills such as violent crime, substance abuse and a high rate of suicide.

Hoping to help remedy these problems, he’s taken hundreds of teenagers hiking, camping and hunting in the vast tundra in the past three years.

In addition to keeping alive Inuit culture, his government-funded Polar Outfitting program also aims to bolster young people’s mental health and teach them to adapt to a changing climate in a region that is warming much faster than elsewhere.

Flaherty says he takes mostly youth aged 12 to 20 years old, “because that’s when their lifestyle starts changing [and] when they need help.”

In the summer, they hike across the rocky, windswept lands near the bay city of Iqaluit that is home to some 7,000 residents and is accessible only by plane most months.

They also learn to make fishing nets to catch Arctic char and to navigate and survive in the pristine but unforgiving environment.

In the dead of winter, when sunlight is reduced to just a few hours per day, they will go out on the ice to fish, and build igloos.

At 22, Annie Kootoo is the oldest in the current class. She gushes with joy after spending 10 days in the wilderness.

“I did a lot of activities that I don’t usually do, and it’s been very helpful for my mental health,” she says.

Chris Laisa, a 14-year-old echoes the sentiment. “I feel great,” he says after a lesson.

“It was fun because I learned how to fillet a fish, how to prepare it.”

Flaherty, standing nearby, adds that it’s “not just about fishing. It’s about clearing your mind, being outdoors and sharing with others.”

In the Nunavut territory of northern Canada, where the average age is 28, young people are deeply affected by the isolation and intergenerational traumas caused by past colonial policies.

Like many Indigenous peoples in Canada, the Inuit are haunted by memories of being forced into residential schools where they were stripped of their language and culture, and abused by teachers and headmasters.

Here the suicide rate is much higher than the rest of the country; 76.6 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020 compared to 10.1, according to Statistics Canada.

Camilla Sehti, the Nunavut government’s head of mental health and addictions services, goes through a long list of what’s contributed to the crisis: “It’s just so many factors.”

Healing, she says, “starts with reconnecting people to their culture.”

“I think colonization had a huge impact on this territory and the ability for people to feel connected to self,” she explains, describing new mental health initiatives that emphasize “family, culture and community.”

After losing her best friend two years ago, Minnie Akeeagok started posting warnings on social media about depression and suicide.

“Everybody in Nunavut knows someone who has committed suicide or faced mental health issues. I personally know more than five,” the 18-year-old told AFP.

“We need more resources, more accessibility within the mental health field in Nunavut,” she says, noting that in the far off communities of this Arctic territory the situation is even more dire.

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran

İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs

    Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs

  2. Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

    Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

  3. Glory of gastronomy festivals

    Glory of gastronomy festivals

  4. Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

    Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

  5. Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands

    Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands
Recommended
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies

Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies
Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House

Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House
‘The Crown’ back in November with new queen

‘The Crown’ back in November with new queen
New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home
Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth
Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah in ‘Sidney’

Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah in ‘Sidney’
WORLD Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

ECONOMY Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Istanbul is enjoying a boom in tourism activity that has brought more than 10 million foreign tourists to the city in the first eight months, boosting the occupancy rate in hotels to 90 percent.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.