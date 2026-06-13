Immersive night walk Astra Lumina returns to Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Astra Lumina, an immersive outdoor night walk experience created by multimedia design studio Moment Factory, has returned to Istanbul for its second season, offering visitors a technology-driven journey through light, sound and storytelling.

Held at Turkcell Platinum Park, the experience unfolds along a 1.1-kilometer forest trail featuring nine distinct installations that combine multimedia effects with the natural landscape. The narrative follows the imagined journey of stars descending from the sky, undergoing renewal on Earth and ultimately returning to the heavens.

Part of the global Lumina Night Walks series, Astra Lumina made its European debut in Istanbul after being staged in cities including Philadelphia, Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, Gatlinburg and Australia’s Gold Coast. The attraction has become one of the most widely recognized productions in the Lumina portfolio, drawing millions of visitors worldwide.

The experience lasts from 45 to 60 minutes, during which participants move through a series of illuminated environments designed to blend digital art with nature. Each station presents a different chapter of the story, allowing visitors to interpret the narrative through their own perspective as they progress along the route.

Visitors are also welcomed in a designated “sky garden” featuring refreshments and social activities before beginning the walk. Sessions take place after sunset and are open to visitors of all ages, while dedicated adult sessions are reserved for participants aged 13 and above.