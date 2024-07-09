IMF warns Britain faces 'difficult choices' to fix economy

WASHINGTON
Britain, whose new Labour government has just taken office, is facing difficult choices due to its high level of public debt, the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday.

According to the Washington-based institution, "the main medium-term challenge for fiscal policy will be to better account for public spending needs, while assuredly stabilizing public debt."

The warning was part of the IMF's annual review of the country's economic and financial situation, known as the Article IV consultation.

"Absent a substantial boost to potential growth, stabilizing public debt will require difficult tax and spending choices," the IMF said.

The Fund said there was a need for major investment, particularly in the healthcare sector, against a backdrop of chronic underfunding and an aging population, as well as "more ambitious structural reforms to boost potential growth."

But the IMF also stressed the need to keep public debt under control, as it approached the equivalent of 100 percent of the country's GDP.

Among the measures that could be taken to meet this dual challenge, the IMF pointed to the possibility of boosting government tax revenues through increases in a carbon tax, inheritance tax, property tax and a broadening of the VAT base.

Though it predicted a "soft landing" after a short recession late last year, the Fund expressed caution about long-term growth, expecting it to be moderate, due to weak productivity growth, an ageing population and high levels of inactivity.

On the other hand, the IMF said increased immigration has so far helped to offset these negative effects, despite the persistent drag of post-Brexit effects, which are nevertheless gradually fading over time.

The IMF confirmed that inflation is back on target, anticipating a slight rise to 2.5 percent by the end of the year, though this will only be temporary.

Following near-zero growth in 2023, the UK economy is expected to grow by 0.7 percent this year, before accelerating to 1.5 percent in 2025 and 1.7 percent in 2026.

On Friday, the UK opened a new chapter in its history following the landslide victory in the general election of the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer, marking the end of 14 years of Conservative government.

New Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, the first woman to hold the post, said on Monday that it was necessary to stimulate economic growth, in particular by speeding up infrastructure construction, especially in onshore wind power and housing.

WORLD Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with the interior ministry reporting four dead.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
