IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

  • April 27 2022 07:00:00

IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

WASHINGTON
IMF warns Asia facing ‘stagflationary outlook’

Asian nations, like the rest of the world, are being battered by countervailing forces such as the war in Ukraine that are raising prices while holding back growth, the IMF has said.

“The region faces a stagflationary outlook, with growth being lower than previously expected, and inflation being higher,” said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.

The regional outlook, which follows the World Economic Outlook released last week, shows the growth forecast for Asia was cut to 4.9 percent, impacted by the slowdown in China, which is having ripple effects on other closely-linked economies.

Inflation is now expected to rise 3.2 percent this year, a full point higher than expected in January, she said.

“Despite the downgrade, Asia remains the world’s most dynamic region, and an important source of global growth,” Gulde-Wolf said in remarks prepared for delivery to a press briefing.

A larger-than-expected slowdown in China due to prolonged or more widespread Covid-19 lockdowns or a longer-than-expected slump in the property market presents “a significant risk for the region.”    

“This a challenging time for policymakers as they try to address pressures on growth and tackle rising inflation,” the IMF official said, noting that the headwinds will exacerbate the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outlooks vary within the region, depending on countries’ reliance on imported energy and links to China, with growth in Pacific island nations slowing sharply, while Australia saw a slight upgrade, she said.

“Slower growth and rising prices, coupled with the challenges of war, infection and tightening financial conditions, will exacerbate the difficult policy trade-off between supporting recovery and containing inflation and debt,” the fund economists said in a blog post.

economy,

WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent
Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister

Tourism revenues may exceed $35 billion target this year: Minister
Labor participation to rise as pandemic eases: Report

Labor participation to rise as pandemic eases: Report
Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    
‘EU needs to recycle more to meet green energy goals’

‘EU needs to recycle more to meet green energy goals’
Foreign companies eyeing investment in Turkey, says Nebati

Foreign companies eyeing investment in Turkey, says Nebati
WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

ECONOMY HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.