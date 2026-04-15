IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

ANKARA
IMF cuts Türkiye’s 2026 growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent, according to its April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

The fund expects the Turkish economy to grow 3.5 percent in 2027.

The IMF also projected Türkiye’s year-end inflation at 28.6 percent in 2026 and 21.4 percent in 2027.

The unemployment rate was forecast at 8.3 percent this year and 8.7 percent next year, while the current account deficit was seen at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2026 and 2.5 percent in 2027.

The new outlook came as the IMF warned that the war in the Middle East was testing global growth and disinflation through higher commodity prices, firmer inflation expectations and tighter financial conditions.

In its baseline scenario, which assumes the conflict remains limited in duration and scope, the IMF cut global growth for 2026 to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent projected in January, while leaving its 2027 forecast at 3.2 percent.

The fund said global headline inflation was expected to rise to 4.4 percent in 2026 before easing to 3.7 percent in 2027.

It also warned that a longer or broader conflict could inflict heavier damage on growth and push inflation higher, especially in emerging economies and energy-importing countries.

 

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