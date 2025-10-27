İmamoğlu receives another charge over espionage claims

ISTANBUL
A court has issued another arrest decision for jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on suspicion of “political espionage.”

The new charges against İmamoğlu stem from an investigation launched last week into alleged links between his political campaign for 2019 local elections and a businessman arrested in July for carrying out intelligence activities on behalf of foreign governments.

İmamoğlu’s former campaign manager, Necati Özkan, and pro-opposition Tele 1’s editor-in-chief Merdan Yanardağ were also arrested. Prosecutors accused them of allegedly sharing confidential electoral data with foreign intelligence services to manipulate the 2019 local election campaign.

The authorities also seized control of the TV channel, overseeing broadcasts and shutting down its YouTube channel after detaining its editor-in-chief.

The 2019 local elections, originally held on March 31 and won by İmamoğlu, had been annulled and subsequently rerun on June 23. İmamoğlu emerged victorious in the rerun as well.

To provide testimony on espionage allegations, İmamoğlu on Oct. 26 was brought to the Çağlayan Courthouse from the prison in the Silivri district, where he has been held since March due to a separate corruption probe.

İmamoğlu denied all allegations leveled against him.

“In my view, espionage amounts to an act of treason,” İmamoğlu declared as quoted by media.

"It would be more realistic for me to burn Rome,” the mayor said.

Hundreds of supporters rallied outside Istanbul’s main courthouse, as İmamoğlu was questioned by prosecutors.

Addressing the crowd outside the courthouse, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel declared, “This square belongs to those who do not fear, who do not relent, who do not falter even when alone at home.”

Özel also claimed that Gün confessed to collaborating with British intelligence.

İmamoğlu faces several probes, including those over alleged forgery of his university diploma, insulting an expert witness and other offenses — some carrying potential prison terms and political bans.

İmamoğlu and the CHP have dismissed the accusations as a politically motivated campaign against the popular opposition figure.

